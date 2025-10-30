Senator Clash Over Owl-Killing Plan

A Senate debate over a plan to protect an endangered owl species by killing other owls turned heated on Wednesday, though the Biden administration's controversial proposal survived. GOP Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana forced a vote on a resolution to block the Fish and Wildlife Service's plan, which calls for culling non-native barred owls to save the critically endangered northern spotted owl in the Pacific Northwest, Politico reports.

The measure failed 25-72, but not before Kennedy, known for his colorful rhetoric, made his objections clear. He denounced the policy as federal "arrogance" and brought props to the Senate floor, including owl posters and an Elmer Fudd cartoon. Kennedy recounted a call from Interior Secretary Doug Burgum asking him to drop the resolution, saying he told Burgum to "call somebody who cared what he thought."