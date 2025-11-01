Poll Reveals What We Really Think About the Clock Change

Yes, you'll get a shot at an extra hour's sleep. But even with that, it might be one of the most dreaded weekends on the American calendar: the end of daylight saving time. Only 12% of US adults favor the current system of daylight saving time, which has people in most states changing the clocks twice a year, according to a new AP-NORC poll, while 47% are opposed and 40% are neutral. Around the country, the clocks will go back one hour at 2am Sunday (respective local times) to mark the return to standard time and more daylight in the mornings. More on the poll and the history of the (unwelcome for some) change: