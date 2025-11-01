Patel Slammed for Rushing Out Terror Plot Alert: Report

Frustration is simmering at the FBI and Justice Department after FBI Director Kash Patel announced that the agency had stopped a "potential" terrorist plot in Michigan, reportedly before investigators had even confirmed if there was an imminent threat. According to sources cited by MSNBC , Patel made the announcement on X early Friday, claiming multiple suspects had been arrested over an alleged Halloween weekend attack. However, the investigation was still in its infancy, with no criminal charges filed and little clarity on what the suspects—described as young people, including minors, who were exposed to Islamic extremist material online—actually intended to do.

The sources who spoke to MSNBC, speaking anonymously due to concerns about retaliation, said Patel's move appeared aimed at claiming credit for the FBI and wasn't cleared with Main Justice. They said DOJ officials are worried the early disclosure could disrupt the investigation. Since Patel's post, no further details have emerged, and no public records have been released.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel did publicly thank the FBI for its efforts—as did Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, per the AP—but Patel's announcement drew comparisons to a previous incident in which he prematurely claimed law enforcement had arrested a suspect in the Charlie Kirk assassination, only for it to turn out the person was unconnected. The timing of Patel's statement also comes as he faces scrutiny for allegedly using the FBI's jet for personal reasons, including flights coinciding with his country singer girlfriend's performances.