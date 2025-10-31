FBI Says It Thwarted Possible Halloween Attack

FBI Director Kash Patel says the agency has made multiple arrests in connection with a possible Halloween terror attack. "This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend," Patel said in a post on X Friday. Police in Dearborn, a Detroit suburb, said the FBI was conducting operations in the city Friday morning but there was no threat to the public, the Detroit News reports. A source tells NBC News that the arrests were made in Dearborn and Inkster, another Detroit suburb.

A law enforcement source tells Fox News that the arrests were linked to international terrorism, though it's not clear which group was involved. According to NBC's sources, the FBI arrested "young individuals" who were "plotting some form of attack with a possible reference to Halloween." The source said law enforcement had been monitoring the group for days to make sure they didn't attempt an attack. In his post on X, Patel said more details would be forthcoming.