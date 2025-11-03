Feds: OK, We'll Provide Partial SNAP Benefits

The Trump administration has agreed to use a contingency fund to provide partial SNAP benefits as the government shutdown continues. According to USDA official Patrick Penn, the administration intends to exhaust the roughly $5.2 billion in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program contingency funds to deliver reduced benefits for November, CBS News reports. Fully funding the month's benefits would require about $9 billion, leaving a shortfall even after the contingency fund is depleted. SNAP, which supports more than 42 million Americans, ran out of federal funding over the weekend because of the shutdown.

The federal government typically sends money to states to administer the program, but the lapse led to legal challenges from states and nonprofits, who pushed for the contingency funds to be used. Penn's declaration came in response to a judge's order. Judge John McConnell, overseeing a case brought by nonprofits and municipalities, ordered the administration to tap the fund and provide a status update by Monday. Another case, brought by two dozen states and Washington, DC, resulted in a similar order. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday that the administration would not appeal the orders.

The Trump administration and congressional Republicans had argued that the contingency fund could not be used for SNAP benefits after the main appropriation lapsed. Both judges disagreed, ruling the funds must be used to cover at least part of the shortfall. Judge McConnell also pressed the government to seek additional funding to fully cover November payments, but allowed that partial payments could be issued—so long as they are not delayed beyond Wednesday. It's not clear how much beneficiaries will receive, or when value will show up on their debit cards, the AP reports. In some states, loading the SNAP cards can take up two weeks.