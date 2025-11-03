Worker Rescued After Collapse of Medieval Tower

Firefighters late Monday rescued a worker who was trapped for hours beneath rubble in a medieval tower that partially collapsed during renovation work in the heart of capital Rome earlier in the day. Images broadcast on local television showed a trio of rescuers loading the man onto a telescopic aerial ladder, then descending and wheeling him on a stretcher into an ambulance, the AP reports. His state wasn't immediately clear, but Adriano De Acutis, chief commander of Rome's firefighters, said on state television channel RAI that he was conscious.

Firefighters faced a complex task as the structure continued to give way while they tried to get near the trapped worker through a first-floor window, forcing their retreat on telescopic aerial ladders in a cloud of smoke, the AP reports. Another approach on two ladders was also aborted, and a drone was sent up in their stead. As dusk approached, firefighters lifted on a crane used giant tubes to suck rubble out of the second-floor window.