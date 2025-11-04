Shein Yanks Adult Products Category After French Uproar

Shein has banned the sale of all sex dolls from its global platform after criticism over childlike products appearing on the site . The move follows concerns raised by a French consumer watchdog, which said some dolls listed bore a childlike appearance, leaving "little doubt as to the child pornography nature." In response, Shein announced on Monday that it had permanently banned all seller accounts linked to illegal or non-compliant sex-doll products and would tighten controls across its marketplace, per the BBC . The company also said it had temporarily removed its adult products category as a precaution and deleted every related listing and image.

Shein said it removed the offending listings as soon as it became aware and began investigating how they were listed in the first place. Executive chairman Donald Tang emphasized that the company views the fight against child exploitation as "non-negotiable," stating that although the listings came from third-party sellers, "we are tracing the source and will take swift, decisive action against those responsible." The company plans a thorough review and will introduce stricter controls on sellers, including an expanded keyword blacklist to prevent future circumventions of product restrictions.

France's Directorate General for Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control had flagged the products over the weekend, prompting France's finance minister to threaten a nationwide ban on the Singapore-based retailer, just days before Shein is set to open its first permanent store in Paris. Protesters have gathered outside the location, highlighting broader concerns about the company's practices, including its environmental impact and working conditions. French regulators have already fined Shein more than $220 million for misleading sales and collecting data on consumers without their consent, per Reuters. France is also planning a law that could ban Shein and other fast-fashion retailers from advertising in the country.