Abbott Jokes About Imposing a Tariff on New Yorkers

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has apparently heard the speculation that some New Yorkers might flee the city should frontrunner Zohran Mamdani win the mayoral election on Tuesday. "After the polls close tomorrow night, I will impose a 100% tariff on anyone moving to Texas from NYC," the governor joked on the X platform Monday night, per the Houston Chronicle .

Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist who would be New York City's first Muslim and South Asian mayor if elected, has angered conservatives—and President Trump—with a progressive platform that includes proposals for expanded affordable housing, universal childcare, and free bus rides. His outspoken criticism of law enforcement and his characterization of the Israel-Hamas conflict as genocide have further fueled conservative backlash.

Abbott's quip may be rooted in a kernel of truth. The New York Post reports that realtors in suburban Westchester County as well as Connecticut have been fielding a "frenzy" of calls from wealthy New York City residents looking to pick up homes. "Our open houses are the hottest ticket in town," a Westchester realtor tells the outlet. "It is even crazier than it was during COVID."