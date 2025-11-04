Politics | Dick Cheney What Bush Is Saying About His Former VP Dick Cheney was 'among the finest public servants of his generation,' says former president By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Nov 4, 2025 11:00 AM CST Copied President George W. Bush, right, with Vice President Dick Cheney at his side, speaks during a meeting with congressional leaders in the White House's Oval Office on Sept. 18, 2002. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, file) See 1 more photo Former President George W. Bush praised the man who served as his vice president for two terms on Tuesday as an American "patriot," reports Fox News. His was among the tributes to Dick Cheney, who died Monday night at age 84: "Dick was a calm and steady presence in the White House amid great national challenges," Bush wrote. "I counted on him for his honest, forthright counsel and he never failed to give his best. He held to his convictions and prioritized the freedom and security of the American people." Politico notes that the men's relationship was "strained" by the end of Bush's second term—particularly over Bush's refusal to pardon Cheney's chief of staff, Scooter Libby. Still, the former president described Cheney as "among the finest public servants of his generation." President Trump hadn't commented on Cheney's death as of Tuesday morning. Cheney had split with the GOP over its support of Trump in recent years, even calling Trump a "coward" and voting for Kamala Harris in the last election. His daughter, former Rep. Liz Cheney, remains a staunch Trump critic. Still, some Trump allies were praising the late VP. "Vice President Cheney dedicated his life to serving our nation," wrote GOP Sen. Rick Scott of Florida. "He was known for his love of his family and his country. Ann and I are praying for the Cheney family." Read These Next She was married at 12. At 25, she faces execution. Diane Ladd, who played the salty Flo, dies at 89. Michael Skakel breaks silence on Martha Moxley murder. These 6 food items are a no-go after their expiration dates. See 1 more photo Report an error