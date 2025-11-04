Boebert Takes Heat Over Halloween Costume

Lauren Boebert's choice of Halloween costume hasn't landed well with Latino groups. A photo of the Colorado congresswoman surfaced online showing her in a Mexican-themed outfit, complete with sombrero, reports the Denver Post . But the kicker came with the sign she was holding, which made reference to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency:

The image quickly drew criticism from Latino advocacy groups and local Democrats. "She should be ashamed of herself," said Stacy Suniga, president of the Latino Coalition of Weld County. "Her bigotry and ignorance are clearly evident in her chosen apparel this day." Boebert's district, which covers parts of Weld County and the Eastern Plains, is about 14% Latino, according to the most recent census data. State Sen. Julie Gonzales and other members of Colorado's Democratic Latino Caucus called for an apology, arguing that Boebert "chose to mock our community, co-opt our culture, and make a sick joke."

It doesn't appear that an apology will be coming, however. "It's a Halloween costume," said a Boebert spokesperson when asked about the incident. ABC News notes that Boebert's date was dressed as an ICE agent.