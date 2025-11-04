US | Harvard Medical School 2 Young Men Charged Over Cherry Bomb at Harvard They set off small explosive at the medical school after entering building, say police By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Nov 4, 2025 1:05 PM CST Copied This photo provided by the Harvard University Police Department shows a person of interest in an explosion at the Harvard Medical School in Boston, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (Harvard University Police Department via AP) See 1 more photo Two Massachusetts men were arrested Tuesday in connection with a weekend explosion at Harvard Medical School, per the AP. A motive hasn't been specified, but the charging document suggests Halloween vandalism. Logan David Patterson and Dominick Frank Cardoza face charges of conspiracy to damage by means of fire or an explosive, according to the charging document. Patterson, an 18-year-old from Plymouth, and Cardoza, a 20-year-old from Bourne, were arrested Tuesday morning and were due to be arraigned in federal court. According to the charging document, witnesses said the men were visiting Wentworth College for Halloween activities, including parties at area schools. On the day of the blast, surveillance footage captured the two walking toward Harvard's medical school. Witnesses said the pair chose the building because it looked abandoned and got into it via the roof, the charging document states. Witnesses said the pair lit a Roman candle outside of the building and placed a firework known as a cherry bomb inside of a locker in the building that then exploded, according to the charging document. "Let me be clear: Setting off an explosive device inside a locker at an institution geared toward higher education is not some harmless college prank. It's selfish, it's short-sighted, and it's a federal crime," said Ted Docks, the FBI's special agent in charge. Medical school officials said the explosion caused no structural damage and that all labs and equipment remained intact. "Anxiety levels naturally rise when the public learns that an explosion was intentionally caused, (and) I would say those levels may rise even higher in the Boston area," said US Attorney Leah B. Foley, a reference to the Boston Marathon bombing. Read These Next She was married at 12. At 25, she faces execution. Diane Ladd, who played the salty Flo, dies at 89. Now it's Democrats' turn to complain about a 60 Minutes edit. These 6 food items are a no-go after their expiration dates. See 1 more photo Report an error