Cops: Sex Offender Faked Death, Enrolled in College

A convicted sex offender from Oklahoma who vanished more than a decade ago by staging his own bloody death was discovered living under a new identity and attending college in upstate New York, authorities say. Anthony Lennon, 44, was one of Oklahoma's "Ten Most Wanted" before his arrest last week, according to state and federal officials. Lennon was first convicted in 2008 on child pornography charges after a friend found 50 gigabytes of images on his computer, per NBC News . He pleaded guilty in 2010 and received a suspended sentence. In 2012, facing a second round of child pornography charges, Lennon disappeared from his job at an Oklahoma hotel.

Police found a pool of blood, one of Lennon's shoes, and evidence of a robbery, but investigators ultimately determined Lennon had faked his own death, WWNY reports. They noted Lennon had emptied his bank accounts just before vanishing. Over the years, authorities picked up occasional hints of Lennon's whereabouts, including 2020 activity on his Amazon account, traced to North Carolina, and a possible sighting of him at a Dallas convention in 2022. Then last week, the US Marshals Service received a tip that pointed them to Canton, New York, where Lennon was arrested in the parking lot of a Price Chopper, per WWNY.

According to a federal complaint, Lennon managed to obtain a new state ID, birth certificate, and even attempted to get a passport under an alias. He ultimately enrolled at the State University of New York at Canton as "Justin Phillips," where he started in the engineering science program last fall, living off campus. His true identity was only revealed after his arrest, when fingerprints identified him as Lennon, the US Marshals Service said. The university confirmed a student known as "Justin Phillips" was arrested and has been barred from campus. Lennon is now facing additional charges, including failure to register as a sex offender, as authorities probe his life over the last 13 years.