2nd Escaped Monkey Shot in Mississippi

A second escaped monkey in Mississippi been shot and killed and authorities said Tuesday that they were still searching for a third. The rhesus monkeys escaped a week ago after a truck overturned on Interstate 59. Someone shot the monkey after seeing it cross the highway on Monday evening about a mile from the scene of the Oct. 28 crash, Jasper County Sheriff Sheriff Randy Johnson said. Johnson said he was contacted by a person with the transport company who recovered the monkey after a civilian shot it, the AP reports.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks confirmed Tuesday in a news release that one monkey was still unaccounted for after two of the escaped monkeys were "recovered deceased." Officials have warned that people should not approach the monkeys, saying they are known to be aggressive. Over the weekend, a woman who said she feared for the safety of her children shot and killed another escaped monkey after her 16-year-old son saw it outside their home near Heidelberg. Jessica Bond Ferguson said she and other residents had been warned that the escaped monkeys carried diseases so she shot it.

The truck was carrying 21 monkeys when it crashed north of Heidelberg last week and several monkeys escaped. Five monkeys were killed during the search and three were missing initially, officials said. The monkeys had been housed at the Tulane University National Biomedical Research Center in Louisiana, which routinely provides primates to scientific research organizations, according to the university. After the escape, the university said reports that the monkeys were infected with diseases were "erroneous information."

Tulane has said it wasn't transporting the monkeys and they do not belong to the university. The remaining 13 monkeys arrived at their original destination last week, according to Tulane. The MDWFP says it is coordinating with Jasper County officials and any "credible" monkey sightings should be reported to 1-800-BE-SMART, the Clarion Ledger reports.