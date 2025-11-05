Film Crew Member Killed in Lousiana Accident

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees union says it is grieving a member who was "killed in a tragic incident on a production filming in Louisiana" on Monday. Authorities say James "Trapper" McEvoy, 64, was on a boom truck when he was electrocuted by coming into contact with a high-voltage power line, Variety reports. Deadline reports that McEvoy was working on Kill Me Now, a low-budget independent horror movie scheduled to film in the New Orleans area from this week until early December. The accident happened at Magnolia Lane Plantation, which was also used as a location in 12 Years a Slave.

McEvoy, a grip, was a member of IATSE Local 478. His previous credits include Now You See Me, Pitch Perfect, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. "Our film community is close-knit, and when one of us is lost, the pain is felt by all," the union said in a statement. "Our hearts are with the family, friends, and fellow crew members grieving this unimaginable loss." In a statement to Deadline, lead producer Lynn Gilman Williams said, "We are devastated by the tragic loss of James 'Trapper' McEvoy, a beloved member of the New Orleans film community."