Louvre's Surveillance Password Was Just ... Louvre: Source

The password for the Louvre Museum's video surveillance system was just the word "Louvre" when a daring $102 million jewel heist took place last month, according to a museum employee who spoke to ABC News . The revelation adds to questions about the museum's security after thieves made off with valuable jewels from the Apollo Gallery in a theft that lasted just seven minutes. The New York Post calls the password "mind-blowingly weak," while CNET notes, "You probably have a better password than the Louvre did."

Museum president Laurence des Cars, speaking to a French Senate committee last month, said the only exterior camera near the gallery pointed away from the window used by the robbers, who entered and exited using a truck-mounted cherry picker. Des Cars acknowledged the museum's alarms and cameras were functioning but cited "underinvestment" as a weakness in perimeter security. While she maintained the system in place worked as designed, she described the incident as a "terrible failure" and said improving security has been a priority since she took over in 2021.

The Apollo Gallery remains closed, and the stolen jewels have not been recovered. Four suspects have been arrested, including a taxi driver and an unemployed garbage collector, both of whom partially admitted involvement. Another suspect is a former security guard described by the Guardian as a "minor social media star" known for performing motorbike tricks and offering muscle-building advice.