Battleship, Trivial Pursuit, Slime Get a Long-Coveted Call

Slime, that gooey, sticky, and often-homemade plaything, was enshrined into the National Toy Hall of Fame on Thursday, along with perennial bestselling games Battleship and Trivial Pursuit, reports the AP. Battleship, the Hasbro strategy game that challenges players to strike an opponent's warships, and Trivial Pursuit, which tests players' knowledge in categories like geography and sports, have each sold more than 100 million copies over several decades, according to the Hall of Fame. Each year, the HOF recognizes toys that have inspired creative play across generations, culling its finalists from among thousands of nominees sent in online. Voting by the public and a panel of experts decides which playthings will be inducted.

Battleship: This game started as a pencil-and-paper game in the 1930s, but it was Milton Bradley's 1967 plastic edition with fold-up stations and model ships that became a hit with the public. Its popularity crested when Universal Pictures and Hasbro, which now owns Milton Bradley, released the 2012 movie Battleship, which was loosely based on the game. Battleship was also among the first board games to be computerized, in 1979, according to the Hall of Fame.