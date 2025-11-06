Miss Piggy Movie Is Coming, With Star Power

Miss Piggy is getting her own movie at last, and some big names are behind it. Jennifer Lawrence broke the news on the Las Culturistas podcast, reports the BBC . "I don't know if I can announce this but I'm just gonna," she said. "Emma Stone and I are producing a Miss Piggy movie." She added that Cole Escola, who recently starred in the Broadway comedy Oh, Mary! is writing the screenplay about the iconic Muppet character, per the Hollywood Reporter .

In an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's late-night show later, Lawrence said the idea came about during the pandemic when a good friend, not in the industry, observed it would be funny if Miss Piggy got "canceled." Lawrence clarified: "Now that is not the plot necessarily," but that conversation "got the wheels turning of like, wait, there hasn't actually been a feminist, Miss Piggy-starring movie." No word yet on when the movie might be out.

Miss Piggy started out as a background character on The Muppet Show in the 1970s, but quickly became a standout thanks to her big personality and glamorous style. She's also well-known for her turbulent relationship with Kermit the Frog and has appeared in multiple Muppet films. The Muppet Show itself is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary next year, and Seth Rogen is producing a special revival show for Disney.