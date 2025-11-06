Cowboys Star Dies Days After Touchdown

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland has died suddenly at age 24, just days after scoring the team's first touchdown, recovering a blocked punt in the end zone, during "Monday Night Football." Agent Jonathan Perzley said his "client and dearest friend" passed away Wednesday night, while the Cowboys said the "beloved teammate" died Thursday morning, per USA Today . No cause of death was immediately provided.

The NFL said it's offering support to the franchise's players and staff, and it issued a statement offering condolences to Kneeland's girlfriend, family, friends, and teammates. Perzley described the young player, a Michigan native, as someone who "poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field," per ESPN. He added, "To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words." Kneeland was a second-round draft pick for the Cowboys in 2024, selected 56th overall.