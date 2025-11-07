Obama, Trump React to Pelosi Retirement

After Nancy Pelosi announced her retirement , she was praised by the last three Democratic presidents and denounced by the current Republican one. The former House speaker said Thursday that she won't seek a 21st House term next year.

Joe Biden . "I often said Nancy Pelosi was the best Speaker of the House in American history—it's why I awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom," Biden said in a post on X. "When I was President, we worked together to grow our economy, create millions of jobs, and make historic investments in our nation's future. She has devoted much of her life to this country, and America will always be grateful."

Barack Obama . "For almost four decades, Nancy Pelosi has served the American people and worked to make our country better," Obama said in a post on X. "No one was more skilled at bringing people together and getting legislation passed—and I will always be grateful for her support of the Affordable Care Act. She made us proud to be Democrats, and will go down in history as one of the best speakers the House of Representatives has ever had. Nancy, thank you for your leadership and your friendship."

Bill Clinton. "Throughout her remarkable career, Nancy Pelosi has been one of the most effective leaders ever to serve in the United States Congress," Clinton said in a post on X. "Thanks to her masterful abilities in both policy and politics, millions of Americans are living better, healthier, more opportunity-filled lives. Her service has changed America forever, and we owe her a profound debt of gratitude."

Others praising Pelosi included Hakeem Jeffries, who succeeded her as leader of House Democrats. In a lengthy statement, he said Pelosi has "made a profound, powerful, permanent impact on our country" and likened her to a Biblical figure. "During her 20 years leading House Democrats, she fiercely navigated many trials and tribulations, including a once-in-a-century pandemic, a horrific attack on the United States Capitol and a violent attempt on her husband's life," he said. "Through it all, she led with strength and dignity. Like Esther, she was Speaker and Leader for such a time as this. Personally, Speaker Pelosi has been an incredible mentor, trusted friend and awesome colleague who has profoundly blessed me with her insights, perspectives and leadership values."