Senate Narrowly Rejects Putting Check on Attacking Venezuela

Just two Republicans break ranks in vote, though several fall short of endorsing Trump taking military action
Posted Nov 6, 2025 7:00 PM CST
Sen. Tim Kaine speaks with reporters about President Trump's foreign policy intentions, with Venezuela in particular, at the Capitol on Thursday.   (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The Senate narrowly voted down a proposal Thursday that would have required congressional approval before President Trump could launch military operations against Venezuela. The measure, backed largely by Democrats and two Republicans, failed 49-51, marking the second time in a month that lawmakers have tried unsuccessfully to limit the administration's military actions in Latin America. The resolution was intended to prevent future military moves "within or against" Venezuela as concern has grown that Trump's anti-cartel campaign could escalate into a broader conflict, Politico reports. "We should not be in war without Congress," said Sen. Tim Kaine, who introduced the measure, before the vote. The breakdown:

  • Swing votes: Republican Sens. Rand Paul and Lisa Murkowski voted yes, as they did for a similar effort last month. Democratic Sen. John Fetterman switched to supporting the resolution after opposing the previous one. The outcome hinged on a handful of undecided Republicans, with Sen. Susan Collins ultimately voting no, providing the decisive margin.
  • No but skeptical: Several Republican senators had it both ways, voting against the measure but expressing doubts or mild opposition, per the AP. Sen. Todd Young said he's "troubled by many aspects and assumptions of this operation" and thinks it's at odds with the views of most Americans who want the US military to be less involved in international conflicts. Sen. Thom Tillis said the money going toward the deployment might be better spent at the US-Mexico border against fentanyl trafficking.
  • Military possibilities: Opponents argued that the administration has the authority to target drug trafficking and dismissed the likelihood of an invasion, despite a significant US military buildup in the Caribbean. Trump has suggested there could be strikes against Venezuelan drug gangs and authorized covert CIA activity in the country. GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham argued that President Nicolás Maduro's government poses an "existential threat" to the US and supported broad presidential authority.

  • The requirements: The War Powers Resolution of 1973 says the president must halt military operations after 60 days unless there's an authorization from Congress, though a 30-day extension can be requested. Monday marked 60 days since the administration notified Congress of its first strike on a boat it said was carrying drugs, per the Hill. White House officials contended Monday that Trump doesn't need Congress's approval to continue the boat strikes because the attacks do not rise to the level of "hostilities" that would require the authorization from Capitol Hill.
  • Administration lobbying: Ahead of the vote, Trump administration officials shared their legal reasoning with select lawmakers in an effort to maintain Republican support, but frustration over the limited transparency persists. Congressional leaders continue to demand fuller briefings on the administration's plans and legal justifications.

