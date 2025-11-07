Senate Narrowly Rejects Putting Check on Attacking Venezuela

The Senate narrowly voted down a proposal Thursday that would have required congressional approval before President Trump could launch military operations against Venezuela. The measure, backed largely by Democrats and two Republicans, failed 49-51, marking the second time in a month that lawmakers have tried unsuccessfully to limit the administration's military actions in Latin America. The resolution was intended to prevent future military moves "within or against" Venezuela as concern has grown that Trump's anti-cartel campaign could escalate into a broader conflict, Politico reports. "We should not be in war without Congress," said Sen. Tim Kaine, who introduced the measure, before the vote. The breakdown: