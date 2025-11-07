Former NFL Star Captured After 4 Months on the Run

Former NFL star Antonio Brown has been captured after more than four months on the run, Miami authorities said Thursday. Brown, who was wanted in connection with a shooting outside an amateur boxing match in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood on May 16, was taken into custody by US Marshals in Dubai. Miami police said Brown was extradited to the US and placed in custody in Newark, NJ; he will be extradited to Miami to face charges, NBC News reports. "Let this serve as a clear message: No matter who you are or where you run, we will pursue the facts, identify you, locate you, and bring you to justice," said Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales.

Despite being wanted by authorities, Brown, 37, had remained active on social media, posting to his 15 million Instagram followers—including a recent ad for an online sports betting site that showed him driving a Lamborghini. One follower joked about his fugitive status, writing, "On the run is crazy lmaooooo." Brown is charged with second-degree attempted murder in the alleged shooting, which took place after an alleged fistfight between Brown and another man, who said one of the bullets grazed his neck, the AP reports.

Brown spent 12 seasons in the NFL, most notably with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was considered one of the league's top receivers and twice led the league in receiving yards. He also caught a touchdown pass in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl win in 2021. Brown's football career ended less than a year later, when he removed his jersey and left the field mid-game after a dispute with coaches. His legal history includes allegations of domestic violence, failure to pay child support, and the battery of a moving truck driver.