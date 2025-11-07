Trump Pardons Tennessee Politician of Corruption

President Trump has pardoned a former Tennessee House speaker and a onetime aide of public corruption charges. Republican former state Rep. Glen Casada was sentenced in September to three years in prison, and Casada's former chief of staff, Cade Cothren, was also convicted and received a 2.5-year prison sentence. Both men were due to report to prison later this month. A White House official said Thursday night that Trump approved the pardons because the Department of Justice under former President Biden "significantly over-prosecuted these individuals for a minor issue," the AP reports.

The case centered on their actions after both had been driven from their leadership roles and were accused of running a scheme to win taxpayer-funded mail business from lawmakers.