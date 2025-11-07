Senate Democrat Calls Out GOP Colleague for Collecting VINs

A Senate committee hearing took an unusual turn on Wednesday when GOP Sen. Bernie Moreno disclosed that he'd gathered the vehicle identification numbers (VINs) of his Democratic colleagues' cars, sparking accusations of privacy violations and "creepy" behavior, reports Cleveland.com . During a session of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, Moreno argued that none of the Democrats had purchased optional safety features for their vehicles—an apparent effort to highlight what he sees as hypocrisy, since they support mandates requiring such technology in all cars.

Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen quickly challenged Moreno, questioning how he obtained the VINs and calling the move an overreach. "That seems a little creepy," Rosen said, noting, "I object to you stalking my car and my staff." She added that she doesn't drive a personal vehicle in Washington, suggesting that Moreno would've had to have gone to her garage in Las Vegas to get her VIN. Moreno countered that VINs are visible on car windshields and insisted his intent was to expose Democratic hypocrisy on safety mandates; he also denied going to Rosen's garage, per the Nevada Independent.

The exchange escalated from there, with Moreno pointing to rising car prices, blaming Democratic policies, and turning the focus to the longest government shutdown in history. The Hill notes that Rosen later posted a video of the exchange on X, where she noted that Moreno should "use his time in more productive ways—like coming to the table and negotiating with Democrats on actions to protect Americans' access to affordable health care and end this Republican shutdown."