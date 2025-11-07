Netflix Drops First 5 Minutes of New Stranger Things

Netflix is turning up the hype machine ahead of the debut for the final season of Stranger Things by releasing the first five minutes of the new season ahead of its premiere on Nov. 27. For fans who want a sneak peek, the opening scene is now available on Netflix's YouTube channel, per Deadline . The episode, titled "The Crawl," initially rewinds to the show's original timeline in 1983, revisiting the eerie disappearance of Will Byers that set the whole saga in motion.

The preview drops viewers straight into the Upside Down, where a frightened Will hides in a homemade fort, only to be hunted down by a Demogorgon and dragged into the villain Vecna's lair. This extended teaser is an unusual move for Netflix, which typically guards its flagship content more closely. But the streamer is clearly betting that a jolt of nostalgia—and suspense—will keep the buzz building. The final season will roll out in two batches: The first four episodes arrive on Nov. 27, three more drop on Boxing Day (Dec. 26), and the finale lands on New Year's Day.

The story picks up in the fall of 1987, with the town of Hawkins still reeling from the chaos unleashed by the so-called Rifts. The main cast is back on the hunt for the elusive Vecna, whose whereabouts are a mystery. Meanwhile, the government has locked down the town and is ramping up its pursuit of Eleven, forcing her into hiding once again. "To end this nightmare, they'll need everyone—the full party—standing together, one last time," reads the official Netflix description of the show's last hurrah, per the Hollywood Reporter. A trailer for the fifth season can be found here.