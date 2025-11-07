Airlines Cancel Hundreds of Flights Amid Shutdown

It's not a great day to be flying, and the snarls may not ease up for awhile. Air travelers across the country faced mounting disruptions Friday as the FAA's order to scale back flights amid the shutdown took effect, reports the Washington Post.

The flight-tracking website FlightAware logged more than 800 canceled flights so far Friday, and more than 500 cancellations are in place for Saturday.

The FAA estimated 4% of daily flights would be canceled at 40 airports, per the New York Times. For now, most of the impact will fall on smaller regional routes, though the ripple effects are expected to be felt throughout the system. The percentage of canceled flights is supposed to increase through next week should the shutdown continue.