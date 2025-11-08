Man, 65, Plummets 100 Feet to His Death in Grand Canyon

A 65-year-old man died on Thursday after falling more than 100 feet from the edge of the Grand Canyon's western rim, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office reports, per ABC News. The incident occurred at Guano Point, a well-known overlook on the Hualapai Reservation, according to authorities. Emergency crews, including technical rope specialists, located the man's body roughly 130 feet below the rim on a pile of rock debris. The recovery operation involved several agencies, including the Hualapai Nation Police Department and Grand Canyon West security. The body was transported to the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office. The man's identity has not been released.