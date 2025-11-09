Baby Formula Recalled After 13 Botulism Cases

Federal and state health officials are investigating 13 cases in 10 states of infant botulism linked to baby formula that is now being recalled, authorities said Saturday.
- The product is Whole Nutrition Infant Formula, made by ByHeart Inc., according to a CDC fact sheet.
- All 13 infants were hospitalized after consuming formula from two lots: 206VABP/251261P2 and 206VABP/251131P2. Both are being recalled, per the AP.
- The cases occurred in Arizona, California, Illinois, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, and Washington.