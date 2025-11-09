US  | 
Baby Formula Recalled After 13 Botulism Cases

ByHeart is recalling its Whole Nutrition Infant Formula
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 9, 2025 5:20 AM CST
An image of the recalled product. Two lot numbers are involved.   (FDA)

Federal and state health officials are investigating 13 cases in 10 states of infant botulism linked to baby formula that is now being recalled, authorities said Saturday.

  • The product is Whole Nutrition Infant Formula, made by ByHeart Inc., according to a CDC fact sheet.
  • All 13 infants were hospitalized after consuming formula from two lots: 206VABP/251261P2 and 206VABP/251131P2. Both are being recalled, per the AP.
  • The cases occurred in Arizona, California, Illinois, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, and Washington.

  • No deaths were reported. The FDA said it was investigating how the contamination happened and whether it affected any other products.
  • The product, available online and through major retailers, accounts for an estimated 1% of national formula sales, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
  • Infant botulism is caused by a bacterium that produces toxins in the large intestine. Symptoms can take weeks to develop, so parents should keep vigilant, the CDC said. Symptoms include poor feeding, loss of head control, difficulty swallowing, or decreased facial expression.
  • Parents who bought the formula should use a dishwasher or hot, soapy water to clean items and surfaces that touched the formula.

