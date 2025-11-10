Kent State Survivor in Iconic Photo Dies at 74

John Cleary, one of the nine students wounded in the infamous 1970 Kent State shooting in which four others were killed, has died at his home near Pittsburgh at age 74, the New York Times reports. Cleary, who had been battling pancreatic cancer since 2019, was a 19-year-old architecture freshman at the time of the shooting—largely uninterested in politics and drawn to the Vietnam War protests out of curiosity rather than activism. His life changed when a bullet from Ohio National Guard troops struck him in the chest on May 4, 1970, during a campus protest that erupted after the US expanded its military campaign into Cambodia. The shooting left four students dead and became a defining moment of the era, immortalized in photographs and protest songs.

A photograph of Cleary receiving first aid from fellow students made the cover of Life magazine, helping to cement the day's events in the nation's memory. (See the cover at Kent State's remembrance of Cleary.) Another photograph, showing a young woman screaming over the body of a slain student, won a Pulitzer and further fueled public outrage. For Cleary, the aftermath was a mix of physical recovery and a decades-long effort to put the shooting behind him. Though he suffered permanent lung damage, per Cleveland.com, he returned to Kent State to finish his degree, married, and settled into a quiet life, rarely speaking of what happened. Even most friends and colleagues didn't know he was the student in the famous photo.

Cleary's reluctance to speak out was shaped in part by pressure from his conservative family and community, who urged him not to criticize the guardsmen. That changed in 1981, when his son was born on the anniversary of the shooting—a moment Cleary described as a signal that he couldn't ignore his past. He gradually became more public, attending Kent State commemorations and speaking about the dangers of political division and the need for de-escalation. "John became the public face of the price of protest without even having been a protester himself," says another one of the survivors of the shooting, who called themselves the Blood Brothers—just five of whom now remain alive. Cleary is survived by his wife, two children, and four grandchildren.