Citing Persecution, German Far-Right Influencer Seeks Asylum in US

A far-right German activist with ties to the Trump movement is seeking asylum in the United States, claiming political persecution at home, the Washington Post reports. Naomi Seibt, a 25-year-old social media influencer linked to Germany's Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, says she faces surveillance, state media criticism, and death threats from left-wing activists in her country. Seibt, who has a significant following online and says she is in regular contact with Elon Musk, provided a letter from German intelligence that she says confirms she is being monitored. AfD, an anti-immigration party, has been labeled an extremist group by German authorities, Semafor reports.

The Post notes that Seibt's application is unusual because it comes from a citizen of a stable Western democracy with robust legal protections and a strong social safety net. Seibt, now living in the US as her application is processed, argues that Germany's restrictions on hate speech and incitement leave her vulnerable. She claims police declined to protect her after she reported threats, and says she is newly accused of "incitement to hatred." US asylum law rarely grants protection to citizens of democratic countries, though the US has a broader definition of free speech than Germany.

Seibt's asylum bid also coincides with deepening ties between the German far right and allies of President Trump, and with a proposed Trump administration policy to prioritize asylum for European "free speech advocates" and white refugees, such as those from South Africa who have already arrived. Seibt describes herself as a bridge between AfD and the MAGA movement. She's been dubbed the "anti-Greta" for years, a reference to young climate activist Greta Thunberg, because Seibt questions climate change, Fox News reports. As she awaits a decision, she says she is networking with other European right-wing figures and remains optimistic, citing her alignment with US conservatives. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida says she is "personally assisting" Seibt with her application.