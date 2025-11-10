South Korea Has New Charges for Ousted Leader

South Korea's ousted conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol faces more criminal charges as prosecutors alleged Monday that he ordered drone flights over North Korea in a deliberate bid to stoke tensions and justify his plans to declare martial law. Yoon set off the most serious political crisis in South Korea's recent history when he imposed martial law on Dec. 3, 2024, and sent troops to surround the National Assembly. He was later impeached and removed from office, and is in jail standing trial on charges including masterminding a rebellion. His successor and liberal rival, President Lee Jae Myung, approved legislation that launched independent investigations into Yoon's martial law stunt and other criminal allegations, reports the AP .

On Monday, Yoon and two of his top defense officials were charged with committing abuse of power over their drone flights, which came about two months before the declaration of martial law, according to a special investigation team. North Korea accused Seoul of flying drones over Pyongyang to drop propaganda leaflets three times in October 2024. Tensions rose sharply at the time, with North Korea threatening to respond with force. When Yoon announced martial law, he briefly cited "threats from North Korean communist forces," but focused on his fights with the liberal-controlled parliament. Yoon called the National Assembly "a den of criminals" and "anti-state forces."

On Monday, Park Ji-young, a senior investigator working for independent counsel Cho Eun-suk, said Yoon, Kim, and Yeo In-hyung, ex-commander of the military's counterintelligence agency, "undermined the military interests of the Republic of Korea by increasing the danger of a South-North armed conflict with the purpose of setting up an environment for declaring emergency martial law." Park disclosed what she called memos found in Yeo's mobile phone, some of which suggest plots to trigger tensions with North Korea. Memos include wordings like "creating an unstable situation," "drones" and "targets like Pyongyang" that could force North Korea to respond because of "a loss of its face."