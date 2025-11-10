Renner Denies Filmmaker's Claims, Throws Them Back

Jeremy Renner is forcefully denying accusations from Chinese filmmaker Yi Zhou, who alleges the actor sent her unsolicited explicit photos and threatened to report her to ICE . Zhou, who worked with Renner on the Chronicles of Disney documentary, claims the actor "forced himself" upon her during their first meeting and continued to send unwanted "obscene photos" for days. She says the pair developed a "love relationship" that soured when she confronted Renner about his behavior, causing him to threaten to report Zhou to immigration authorities. Renner, through his attorney Marty Singer, describes the claims as "false, outrageous and highly defamatory," and accuses Zhou of harassing him, per People .

According to Singer, Zhou's allegations are retaliation because Renner rejected her romantic interest and declined to promote her work online. Singer asserts the pair met only twice—in July for a documentary interview in Reno, resulting in a "brief consensual encounter," and once more in August. Renner's team claims it is Zhou who has "relentlessly and aggressively harassed and pursued" him, sending "hundreds of unsolicited and unwanted messages" as recently as Oct. 24. Renner's legal team has issued a cease and desist letter demanding Zhou stop what they describe as "defamatory communications" and accusing her of manufacturing claims for publicity. Zhou claims to have sent cease and desist letters of her own, per TMZ, which concludes the fight is "getting ugly."