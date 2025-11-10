Trump Issues Pre-Emptive Pardon to Giuliani, Others

President Trump has issued sweeping—if symbolic—pardons to a number of key allies who sought to undermine the 2020 election results. Rudy Giuliani is the most familiar name, but others covered include former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, conservative pundit Sydney Powell, and attorney John Eastman, who advised Trump's 2020 campaign, report CNN and the New York Times . However, the Times notes that the move is "largely symbolic" because the pardon covers only federal crimes, and none of those pardoned face federal charges.

"This proclamation ends a grave national injustice perpetrated upon the American people following the 2020 Presidential Election and continues the process of national reconciliation," read the document. The pardon explicitly states that it does not apply to Trump himself, notes the AP, but it pre-emptively clears Giuliani and the others from any federal charges in the future. It has no bearing on prosecutions at the state level, however.