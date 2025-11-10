Jewish Visitor Says Vatican Guard Pretended to Spit at Her

A member of the Vatican's Swiss Guards is under investigation following allegations that he made a spitting gesture at two Jewish women during a public event in St. Peter's Square. The incident reportedly took place Oct. 29 as a Jewish delegation attended a gathering commemorating the 60th anniversary of Nostra aetate, the landmark Catholic declaration addressing relations with non-Christian religions, especially Judaism. According to Michal Govrin, an author from Tel Aviv, the guard hissed the words "les juifs" ("the Jews") with apparent contempt as she and Vivian Liska, director of the Institute of Jewish Studies in Antwerp, entered the square, per the Guardian . When confronted, the guard allegedly responded with a gesture mimicking spitting.

The Swiss Guards, the colorful security detail tasked with protecting the pope, have confirmed that the individual involved is now subject to a routine internal investigation. "The Swiss Guard completely distances itself from any form of antisemitism," said spokesperson Cpl. Eliah Cinotti, who explained that the incident may have started when someone asked to take a photo of the guard, who has not been identified by name. The episode unfolded on the same day Pope Leo condemned antisemitism during his address, highlighting Nostra aetate's repudiation of the old accusation that Jews collectively bore responsibility for the death of Christ. He emphasized the Catholic Church's rejection of hatred or violence against Jews, receiving "prolonged applause," per the Catholic Herald.