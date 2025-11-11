Johnson Faces Ironic Hurdle for Shutdown Vote

The Senate's passage of a measure to end the government shutdown means the heavier lift is over in DC—now it's onto the House. But while passage there is expected, it's no slam dunk, either. Here's where things stand:

The math: House Speaker Mike Johnson has a two-vote margin in the chamber and thus can't afford many defections. But Punchbowl News counts GOP Rep. Thomas Massie as an almost guaranteed "no," with Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Victoria Spartz, and Warren Davidson as additional possible defectors.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has a two-vote margin in the chamber and thus can't afford many defections. But Punchbowl News counts GOP Rep. Thomas Massie as an almost guaranteed "no," with Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Victoria Spartz, and Warren Davidson as additional possible defectors. Democrats: On the other hand, Johnson may get some help from the Democratic side. The outlet counts five possibilities: Henry Cuellar, Jared Golden, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, Vicente Gonzalez, and Susie Lee. The latter is from Nevada, whose two senators were among the eight Democrats to buck their party in the Senate.