Trump's New Push: 50-Year Mortgages

Over the weekend, President Trump floated a controversial idea to ease the pain of sky-high home prices: Let homebuyers take out a 50-year mortgage. "It's not even a big deal," Trump told Fox News' Laura Ingraham in a Monday night interview, per Mediaite. "All it means is you pay less per month. You pay it over a longer period of time. It's not like a big factor. It might help a little bit." Not everybody is so sure about that, however. Coverage:

In favor: Trump's federal housing director, Bill Pulte, is behind the idea. He called it "a complete game-changer" in a tweet and confirmed that the administration was working on the proposal.