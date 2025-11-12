Arizona Democrat Waits 7 Weeks to Take Her Seat

Democrat Adelita Grijalva will finally be sworn into Congress on Wednesday, seven weeks after winning a special election in Arizona to fill the seat of her late father, Raul Grijalva. The long delay was due to an extended House recess, which has frustrated Democrats and prompted legal action from Arizona's attorney general, who sought to expedite the process. Grijalva's swearing-in will take place just before the House votes on a funding bill to reopen the government, reports CNN .

House Speaker Mike Johnson has offered shifting explanations for the delay. Initially, he said Grijalva would be sworn in "as soon as she wants," but later cited scheduling issues and precedent. Johnson pointed out that it took 25 days for former Speaker Nancy Pelosi to swear in Republican Rep. Julia Letlow in 2021, following a special election during the pandemic. However, Democrats argue that two Florida Republicans were sworn in during a pro forma session just a day after their own special elections earlier this year.

"After seven weeks of waiting, I almost can't believe it's true," Grijalva said Monday, per CBS News, though she's not thrilled that her first vote will be on legislation "that does nothing for affordable health care for the American people." Grijalva is expected to be the decisive signature on a petition to force a vote on releasing files on Jeffrey Epstein.