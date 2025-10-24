Hegseth: Aircraft Carrier Is Being Sent to South America

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Friday that the US military is deploying an aircraft carrier to the waters off South America, in the latest escalation and buildup of military forces in the region. The US military has conducted its 10th strike on a suspected drug-running boat, leaving six people dead in the Caribbean Sea, Hegseth said earlier Friday, blaming the Tren de Aragua gang for operating the vessel, per the AP . In a social media post , Hegseth, who said the strike occurred overnight, added that it happened in international waters and was the first one conducted at night. It marks the second time the Trump administration has tied one of its operations to the gang that originated in a Venezuelan prison.

"If you are a narco-terrorist smuggling drugs in our hemisphere, we will treat you like we treat Al-Qaeda," Hegseth said in the post. "Day or NIGHT, we will map your networks, track your people, hunt you down, and kill you." The pace of the strikes has quickened in recent days, from one every few weeks when they first began to three this week, killing a total of at least 43 people since September. Two of the most recent strikes were carried out in the eastern Pacific, expanding the area where the military has launched attacks and shifting to where much of the cocaine from the world's largest producers is smuggled.

The attacks and an unusually large US military buildup in the Caribbean and the waters off Venezuela have raised speculation that the administration could try to topple Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who faces US charges of narcoterrorism. In the latest move, the US military flew a pair of supersonic heavy bombers up to the coast of Venezuela on Thursday. The Trump administration maintains that it's combating drug trafficking into the United States.