Anish Kapoor Threatens Suit Over Border Patrol Photos

Anish Kapoor, the artist behind Chicago's iconic Cloud Gate sculpture, is considering another round of legal action in connection with "the Bean." The Guardian reports the Indian-born artist has taken issue with US Border Patrol agents' decision to pose for photos (see one here ) in front of his work early Monday. Block Club Chicago reports dozens of agents "poured out" of SUVs around 7am and assembled by the work. One agent reportedly told the group to swap "cheese!" for "Little Village!"—a Mexican-American neighborhood where immigration enforcement activities have been reported. "Little Village!" they said in reply.

As Block Club Chicago reports, "It appeared to be a photo shoot for the latest photo op from the agency, which has repeatedly used photos and videos of agents posing in Chicago on social media." Kapoor said of the agents' raids in the city: "I mean, this is fascist America and just beyond belief." Kapoor said he received the photo from a friend in Chicago and criticized the agents for "abducting street vendors, breaking doors, pulling people from cars, using teargas on residential streets," per the Guardian.

Kapoor previously sued the National Rifle Association over its unauthorized use of Cloud Gate in an advertisement (the parties settled out of court in 2018) but notes that the current situation "is a bit more complicated with this, because they're a full, if you like, national army unit," he said.