Hundreds Balk at Paramount's 'Get Back to the Office' Order

At least 600 employees have chosen buyouts rather than go back to the office 5 days a week, per reports
Posted Nov 12, 2025 7:51 AM CST
Hundreds Exit Paramount After Return-to-Office Demand
David Ellison is seen May 19, 2025, in New York.   (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Paramount Skydance employees are voting with their feet in the wake of a strict return-to-office mandate. About 600 employees—mainly those at the VP level and below—chose to take buyouts instead of returning to the office full time, Fortune reports. The move followed a companywide email in September from CEO David Ellison, who emphasized the value of in-person work and cited it as key to unlocking the company's potential after a rocky period, per the memo seen by Fox News Digital.

The mass departure cost the newly merged media giant $185 million in severance pay, according to recent company filings. The layoffs are part of a broader restructuring plan, with Paramount anticipating $1.7 billion in total restructuring costs, per Fortune. The company aims to cut another $1 billion in expenses, based on Ellison's earlier pledge to find $2 billion in savings following the merger. Plans include divesting from some international firms and slashing an additional 1,600 jobs, after already starting a round of 1,000 layoffs last month.

Industry analysts suggest that return-to-office mandates are increasingly being used as a tool for "back-door layoffs," a way for companies to reduce head count without formal firings. A recent BambooHR survey indicated that about a quarter of executives hope RTO policies prompt voluntary departures, while a fifth of HR professionals say these mandates are intentionally designed to shrink staff.

story continues below

Paramount isn't alone in this approach—NBCUniversal has issued a similar ultimatum for employees to return four days a week or take severance by January. All this comes as companies across sectors ramp up investment in productivity-boosting technologies like AI, signaling that more layoffs could be on the horizon as firms prioritize efficiency over head count.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X