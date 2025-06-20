Music Streaming Service Makes Big Move Against AI

Music streaming service Deezer said Friday that it will start flagging albums with AI-generated songs, part of its fight against streaming fraudsters. Deezer, based in Paris, is grappling with a surge in music on its platform created using artificial intelligence tools it says are being wielded to earn royalties fraudulently. The app will now display an on-screen label warning about "AI-generated content" and notify listeners that some tracks on an album were created with song generators, per the AP.

Deezer's move underscores the disruption caused by generative AI systems, which are trained on the contents of the internet, including text, images, and audio available online. AI companies are facing a slew of lawsuits challenging their practice of scraping the web for such training data without paying for it.