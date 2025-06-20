Music Streaming Service Makes Big Move Against AI

Music streaming service Deezer said Friday that it will start flagging albums with AI-generated songs, part of its fight against streaming fraudsters. Deezer, based in Paris, is grappling with a surge in music on its platform created using artificial intelligence tools it says are being wielded to earn royalties fraudulently. The app will now display an on-screen label warning about "AI-generated content" and notify listeners that some tracks on an album were created with song generators, per the AP.
- Deezer's move underscores the disruption caused by generative AI systems, which are trained on the contents of the internet, including text, images, and audio available online. AI companies are facing a slew of lawsuits challenging their practice of scraping the web for such training data without paying for it.