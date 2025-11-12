New Japan PM's 3am Staff Meeting Does Not Go Over Well

Japan's new prime minister , Sanae Takaichi, is facing criticism after holding a staff meeting at 3am ahead of a budget appearance in the nation's parliament. Takaichi, known for her relentless work ethic and disdain for talk of work-life balance, convened what local media is calling a "study session" in the dead of night with multiple aides, sparking debate in a country sensitive to the issue of death from overworking, or karoshi, per the New York Times . Critics argue that the meeting encouraged unhealthy workplace expectations and placed undue strain on staff.

Opposition leader and former PM Yoshihiko Noda labeled the move "crazy," suggesting that, while Takaichi is free to work such hours if she wants, she shouldn't drag others into her schedule. "Everyone is in bed at that time of day," he says. Takaichi, who became Japan's first female prime minister last month, explained that a malfunctioning fax machine at her home prompted her to head to the prime minister's residence—where she hasn't yet moved in—to prepare for the upcoming budget session. Addressing parliament, she acknowledged the "inconvenience" caused to her staff, but she added that the early meeting was necessary to revise draft answers for lawmakers.

Some members of Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party blamed late-submitted questions from the opposition for the timing. Supporters argue that the demands of leadership sometimes require odd hours, with one business leader pointing out that other professions, such as police and medical workers, routinely work overnight. The controversy comes as Japan debates easing its cap on monthly overtime, a limit originally set following the high-profile suicide of an advertising employee who worked excessive hours.

Takaichi supports expanding overtime opportunities for those who seek extra income, though she insists it shouldn't jeopardize workers' health. She has pledged not to pursue work-life balance herself as prime minister, saying she planned to "work and work and work and work"—a stance criticized by families of overwork victims who say she sets a dangerous precedent. She also pledged during her campaign to "work like a horse," per the South China Morning Post. In her first weeks in office, Takaichi has maintained a packed schedule, including hosting US President Trump and attending international meetings, reports the Times.