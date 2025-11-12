All 14 Victims of UPS Crash in Louisville Are Identified

The names of all 14 victims killed in the crash of a UPS flight were released on Wednesday, just over a week after the cargo plane went down near Louisville's airport. The crash occurred on Nov. 4 when, officials said, the plane's left engine detached during takeoff, ignited, and sent the aircraft skidding through an industrial district, destroying several businesses and killing everyone on board. Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and Jefferson County Coroner Jo-Ann Farmer read the victims' names at a news conference, emphasizing the lasting impact on families and the wider community, the Courier-Journal reports. "Behind every one of these names is a circle of family, friends, stories that will forever be unfinished," Greenberg said.

Authorities believe all victims from the crash have now been accounted for, and early efforts to locate missing people confirmed that no additional individuals were involved. Some of the bodies required DNA and dental records to make positive identifications, according to Farmer, whose office contacted families as soon as identities were confirmed. "Everyone is saddened by it," Farmer said, describing the difficult process her team faced. UPS will cover funeral costs for the families, a company spokesperson said.

The victims were identified as:

Dana Diamond, 62, a captain and international relief officer, per UPS

Richard Wartenberg, 57, the flight's captain

Lee Truitt, 45, the flight's first officer

Angela Anderson, 45, of Louisville, who had taken scrap metal to sell at Grade A Auto, a business near the crash site, per the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Carlos Fernandez, 52.

Louisnes Fedon, 47, and his granddaughter Kimberly Asa, 3. Family members said the two were "best friends," per CBS News.

Matthew Sweets, 37, a University of Louisville business school graduate

Megan Washburn, 35, a scrap metal buyer and bilingual customer experience agent at Grade A Auto, a business near the crash site. "She was a wonderful young lady," the CEO said.

John Loucks, 52, a heavy equipment operator at Grade A who the CEO said was "loyal and hardworking"

Trinadette "Trina" Chavez, 37

John Spray, 45, who was bringing scrap metal to Grade A at the time of the crash

Tony Crain, 65

Ella Petty Whorton, 31, who frequently took scrap metal to Grade A and was there when the plane crashed