Newest House Lawmaker Signs Epstein Petition

Democratic Rep. Adelita Grijalva was sworn in as the newest member of Congress on Wednesday, more than seven weeks after she won a special election in Arizona to fill the House seat last held by her late father. Grijalva was sworn in by House Speaker Mike Johnson shortly before the House returned to session to vote on a deal to fund the federal government, the AP reports. After delivering a floor speech, Grijalva signed a discharge petition to eventually trigger a vote to release files related to Jeffrey Epstein, giving it the needed 218 signatures.

"Just this morning, House Democrats released more emails showing that Trump knew more about Epstein's abuses than he previously acknowledged," she said in her speech. "It's about time for Congress to restore its role as a check and balance on this administration and fight for we, the American people."