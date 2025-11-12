Newest House Lawmaker Signs Epstein Petition

Rep. Adelita Grijalva waited more than 7 weeks
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 12, 2025 4:31 PM CST
Grijalva Finally Sworn in as Newest House Member
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson holds a ceremonial swearing-in for Rep. Adelita Grijalva at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.   (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Democratic Rep. Adelita Grijalva was sworn in as the newest member of Congress on Wednesday, more than seven weeks after she won a special election in Arizona to fill the House seat last held by her late father. Grijalva was sworn in by House Speaker Mike Johnson shortly before the House returned to session to vote on a deal to fund the federal government, the AP reports. After delivering a floor speech, Grijalva signed a discharge petition to eventually trigger a vote to release files related to Jeffrey Epstein, giving it the needed 218 signatures.

  • "Just this morning, House Democrats released more emails showing that Trump knew more about Epstein's abuses than he previously acknowledged," she said in her speech. "It's about time for Congress to restore its role as a check and balance on this administration and fight for we, the American people."

  • Grijalva's seating brings the partisan margin in the House to a narrow 220-214 Republican majority. She vowed to continue her father's legacy of advocating for progressive policies on issues like environmentalism, labor rights, and tribal sovereignty. "We can and must do better. What is most concerning is not what this administration has done, but what the majority of this body has failed to do," she said in her floor speech.
  • Johnson had refused to seat Grijalva while the chamber was out of session, a decision that prompted condemnation from Grijalva, a lawsuit from Arizona's attorney general, and speculation that Johnson was delaying her induction into the House to stall a vote on whether to require the Justice Department release documents related to the late convicted sex trafficker.
  • The discharge petition was signed by all the chamber's Democrats and four Republicans: Reps. Thomas Massie, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, and Nancy Mace. Sources tell CNN that top administration officials met with Boebert in the White House Situation Room on Wednesday, but she didn't remove her name from the petition.
  • The Hill reports that a vote on the bill to order the release of Epstein files could be weeks away, if it happens at all. Republican leaders might attempt a procedural move to scuttle the effort, and if the bill does make it past the House, the legislation is seen as unlikely to make it past the Senate, let alone President Trump's desk.

