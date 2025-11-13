Be Ready Thursday, Furloughed Workers Are Told

Federal agencies began offering guidance Wednesday to furloughed employees about returning to work, hours before the House voted on a deal to end the government shutdown. The Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of the Interior told workers to show up Thursday if the measure is approved, the New York Times reports. The White House said President Trump planned to sign it. "Please monitor the news closely and be prepared to return to work if Congress passes the appropriations bill this evening," an email to employees sent during the afternoon said. About 650,000 workers have been furloughed and another 600,000 forced to keep working without pay, per the Washington Post. Here's a sampling of what they'll be walking back into: