In Email, Epstein Called Trump 'Borderline Insane'

After Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released three emails from Jeffrey Epstein's estate mentioning President Trump on Wednesday, Republicans released a massive trove of around 23,000 documents from sex offender's estate. They accused Democrats of "cherry picking" documents to release. In some of his emails to associates, Epstein described Trump as a "dirty" businessman who was "borderline insane," the New York Times reports. In exchanges with author Michael Wolff, Epstein said Trump knew about the girls." The Washington Post reports that in an email to himself six months before his 2019 arrest on sex trafficking charges, Epstein wrote: "Trump knew of it and came to my house many times during that period. He never got a massage." More of what has surfaced so far:
- Kathryn Ruemmler. "You see, I know how dirty Donald is," Epstein wrote in a 2018 email to Obama-era White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler after Michael Cohen, Trump's former "fixer," pleaded guilty to campaign finance charges. "My guess is that non-lawyers NY biz people have no idea what it means to have your fixer flip," he wrote, per CNN.
- Lawrence Summers. The Times reports that the emails show there was a "far cozier and more intimate relationship" than previously known between Epstein and former Treasury secretary Lawrence Summers. In 2017, 2018, and 2019, they sometimes exchanged emails multiple times per day, with the convicted sex offender offering Summers relationship advice. The "borderline insane" remark about Trump was in a 2018 email to Summers.
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. In 2011, Epstein confirmed to a journalist that a photo of Virginia Roberts Giuffre with the man then known as Prince Andrew was real. Mountbatten-Windsor has suggested it was fake. In other emails, the then-prince asked Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to say he didn't know anything about her sex abuse allegations, telling them, "I can't take any more of this," the Telegraph reports. In an email to his publicist, Epstein said, "You should task someone to investigate the girl Virginia Roberts, that has caused the Queen's son all this agro."
- Landon Thomas Jr. In emails in 2016, Epstein and Thomas, then a New York Times finance journalist, discussed that year's election, with Thomas growing increasingly concerned about the likelihood of a Trump victory, the New York Post reports. It's "getting scary. The stories you could tell…" Thomas wrote in a Feb. 10, 2016, exchange. Epstein replied: "Actually I don't think he/voters would care. Being effectively shameless is a pretty powerful weapon for a presidential candidate." Politico reports that in a 2015 email, Epstein asked Thomas if he wanted photos "of donald and girls in bikinis in my kitchen."
In a Truth Social post Wednesday, Trump said Democrats are "trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they'll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they've done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects." The BBC reports that White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt accused Democrats of launching a "distraction campaign" and said the emails prove "absolutely nothing other than the fact that President Trump did nothing wrong." Democratic Rep. Adelita Grijalva was sworn in and signed a discharge petition on a bill to order the Department of Justice to release its files on Epstein, bringing it to the necessary 218 signatures.