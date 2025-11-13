In Email, Epstein Called Trump 'Borderline Insane'

After Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released three emails from Jeffrey Epstein's estate mentioning President Trump on Wednesday, Republicans released a massive trove of around 23,000 documents from sex offender's estate. They accused Democrats of "cherry picking" documents to release. In some of his emails to associates, Epstein described Trump as a "dirty" businessman who was "borderline insane," the New York Times reports. In exchanges with author Michael Wolff, Epstein said Trump knew about the girls." The Washington Post reports that in an email to himself six months before his 2019 arrest on sex trafficking charges, Epstein wrote: "Trump knew of it and came to my house many times during that period. He never got a massage." More of what has surfaced so far:

Kathryn Ruemmler. "You see, I know how dirty Donald is," Epstein wrote in a 2018 email to Obama-era White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler after Michael Cohen, Trump's former "fixer," pleaded guilty to campaign finance charges. "My guess is that non-lawyers NY biz people have no idea what it means to have your fixer flip," he wrote, per CNN.