House Passes Measure Ending 43-Day Shutdown

The just-returned House passed a bill Wednesday to end the nation's longest government shutdown, sending the measure to President Trump for his signature after a historic 43-day funding lapse that saw federal workers go without multiple paychecks, travelers stranded at airports, and people lining up at food banks to get a meal for their families. Republicans used their slight majority to get the bill over the finish line by a House vote of 222-209; the Senate had already passed the measure, the AP reports. Trump, who planned to host Wall Street CEOs for dinner, per the Hill , scheduled a signing ceremony for 9:45pm at the White House.

Six House Democrats voted for the bill, while two Republicans—Thomas Massie and Greg Steube—voted against it, per the New York Times. Democrats wanted to extend an enhanced tax credit expiring at the end of the year that lowers the cost of health coverage obtained through Affordable Care Act marketplaces, and they refused to go along with a short-term spending bill that did not include that priority. But Republicans said that was a separate policy fight to be held at another time. The GOP eventually prevailed, but only after the shutdown took an increasing toll on the country.

"History reminds us that shutdowns never change the outcome, only the cost paid by the American people," Rep. Tom Cole, the Republican chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, said Wednesday. It was the first House session in 54 days. An administration official said paychecks will be issued starting Saturday, per the Washington Post.