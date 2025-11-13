Fetterman Hospitalized After Fall

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman was hospitalized after a fall near his Pittsburgh-area home on Thursday but a spokesperson says he's "doing well." The spokesperson said the senator fell during his morning walk and was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital out of an "abundance of caution," CNN reports. "Upon evaluation, it was established he had a ventricular fibrillation flare-up that led to Senator Fetterman feeling light-headed, falling to the ground and hitting his face with minor injuries," a spokesperson for the senator said in a post on X .

Fetterman, who recently joined a breakaway group of senators that voted with Republicans to reopen the government, has decided to remain in the hospital "so doctors can fine-tune his medication regimen," said the spokesperson. Fetterman, the spokesperson said, had this to say: "If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now!" This is the latest health problem for the 56-year-old senator, who has spoken openly about his struggles with depression and suffered a major stroke during his 2022 campaign, SpotlightPA reports. (Fetterman is expected to face a tough primary fight in 2028.)