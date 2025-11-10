Politics | BBC Video Shows How the BBC Edited Trump's 2021 Speech Version that aired spliced together comments about an hour apart By John Johnson Posted Nov 10, 2025 10:13 AM CST Copied Video Shows How the BBC Edited Trump's 2021 Speech A comparison of clips. (YouTube) The Guardian is out with a video that illustrates the controversy at the BBC over its editing of President Trump's speech the day of the Capitol riot. Key points: The spliced-together version that aired in a documentary suggested Trump said: "We're going to walk down to the Capitol and I'll be there with you, and we fight. We fight like hell." In his speech, Trump told the crowd, "We're going to walk down to the Capitol, and we're going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women, and we're probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them," per the New York Times. But it wasn't until nearly an hour later in his speech that he gets to the part about saying, "and we fight ..." Two top officials at the BBC have resigned, and its chairperson has apologized. Trump, meanwhile, is threatening legal action. Read These Next Americans have thoughts on aging. Porn studio is US' 'most prolific copyright plaintiff.' Indictment: Pitchers struck deal with bettors on what to throw. Essayist quit drinking at age 71, writes that it's never too late. See 1 photo Report an error