Shutdown Is Over but Things Aren't Back to Normal

The longest government shutdown in US history is officially over after 43 days, but reopening the government isn't as simple as flicking a switch. Federal workers say there will be weeks of backlogs to get through before things at many agencies can return to normal—though issues including mass layoffs had made operations difficult at some agencies even before the shutdown. "It's going to be stressful for everybody," CDC employee Yolanda Jacobs, president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 2883, tells CNN. "We can only begin to imagine how difficult it's going to be to get everything functioning again, especially since we were already limping along in a lot of ways before the shutdown happened."

Flights. Airlines say they will be ready to return to normal operations when enough air traffic controllers return to work and the FAA lifts restrictions at 40 airports, NBC News reports. A longstanding controller shortage, however, remains, and experts tell NPR that the effects of the shutdown could complicate travel during Thanksgiving week. Many younger controllers ended up quitting during the shutdown, and many older ones decided to retire.