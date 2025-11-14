Luis Rubiales Egged by His Own Uncle at Book Event

The disgraced former head of Spain's soccer federation was pelted by eggs thrown by his own uncle as he was presenting a memoir late Thursday relating his downfall after kissing a player at the 2023 Women's World Cup. As the AP reports, Luis Rubiales was seated on a stool on a low stage when he quickly spun to avoid at least two eggs launched at him. One splattered against a screen behind him as he charged into the small audience. "A man entered who I later saw was my uncle, who is a troubled man, and always has been," Rubiales told reporters. "He had some eggs and threw some at me, but I didn't know what he had in his hands, and when I first saw him I thought he might be carrying a weapon."